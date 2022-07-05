Video: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Has Heartwarming Exchange with Server After $500 Tip

Video: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Has Heartwarming Exchange with Server After $500 TipJuly 5, 2022
If you work in food service, you could only be so fortunate as to have Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant walk through the door.
Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian shared a clip from the newest episode of Morant's docuseries in which he leaves behind a $500 tip.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
If you’re a Grizzlies fan and don’t follow Ja Morant’s videographer <a href="https://twitter.com/shotbynie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shotbynie</a> you’re missing out. The YouTube channel he runs is excellent. I’ll share a link below to subscribe.<br><br>Here’s a clip from the recent vid of Ja tipping a waitress $500. Amazing. <a href="https://t.co/33GI81k4oI">pic.twitter.com/33GI81k4oI</a>
The server helping Morant and his party was initially unaware she was in the presence of the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year and was at a loss upon discovering the fact.
Morant almost immediately became a fan favorite for the way he embraced the city of Memphis. It also helped he immediately looked like a franchise cornerstone and guided the Grizzlies to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
The team rewarded the 22-year-old, who agreed to a five-year, $192.9 million extension on June 30.