Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic's Stunning Rally to Win Highlights Tuesday's Play

There was no shortage of excitement in Tuesday's quarterfinal matchups at the All England Club.

All four quarterfinal matches went their maximum sets, with a combination of upstarts and stalwart superstars pulling through.

Jannik Sinner pressed Novak Djokovic's back firmly against the wall, but it wasn't enough to stop the six-time Wimbledon winner. Djokovic rallied back from two sets down to earn a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win Tuesday to advance to the semifinals. The former world No. 1 will face Great Britain's Cameron Norrie on Friday after the No. 9 seed earned a five-set win over David Goffin in another quarterfinal thriller.

Tatjana Maria and Ons Jabeur advanced to the semis on the women's side of the bracket in a pair of three-set matches.

Maria came back from a one-set deficit for a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 win over fellow German Jule Niemeier. Both women were making their deepest-ever run in a Grand Slam, and the nerves showed at times throughout the match. They combined for 18 double-faults as both struggled to find their service accuracy, and Niemeier failed on six of her nine break-point attempts.

Jabeur was likewise not in peak form against Marie Bouzkova early on, dropping the first set before overwhelming her unseeded opponent over the final two sets in a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory. The No. 3 seed has reached the pinnacle of her career in recent weeks, moving up to No. 2 in the world and reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal.

For much of the afternoon, it appeared we'd have a day filled with upsets before the higher-ranked players righted the ship.

Sinner, at just 20 years old, was seemingly on his way to the biggest win of his career over Djokovic to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal. He got a critical break in the first set to win 7-5 and then dominated a frustrated Djokovic in the second.

Djokovic then took a much-needed bathroom break between the second and third sets, a move that proved critical to his comeback bid. The veteran said he talked to himself in the mirror and then relied on his experience to regroup and get back in the match.

"I was fortunate to start off the third set very well," Djokovic said in his on-court interview after the match. "I broke his serve early in the set, and I think that gave me a confidence boost. And I saw a little bit of a doubt in his game, in his movement, and I guess the experience of playing on this stage for many matches helped me a little bit to deal and cope with the pressure."

Djokovic added: "I go through the same doubtful moments as anybody else. The inner fight is always the biggest fight that you have to fight on the court and off the court. So trying to win that internal fight is a big challenge, and once you do that, then the external circumstances are more likely to go in your favor. I always believed that I could turn the match around."

Djokovic will be playing against a hostile crowd in the semifinals after the crowd favorite Norrie escaped Goffin in five sets to advance. Norrie is seeking to become the first British player since Andy Murray in 2016 to win at Wimbledon. Before Murray won it in 2013, no British player had won the grass-court major since before World War II.

While Norrie came back from a 2-1 set deficit to take down Goffin, he'll enter his semifinal against Djokovic as a heavy underdog. This is the first time the 26-year-old has ever gotten past the third round of a major championship. The last time Djokovic didn't get past the third round of a major was five years ago.