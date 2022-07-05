Nets Rumors: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Trade Talks Could Drag into Training Camp

Elsa/Getty Images

Kevin Durant has requested a trade, and rumors are circulating connecting Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers, but it's possible both stars are still with the Brooklyn Nets when training camp begins in September.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post provided the report Monday evening.

"With four years left on [Durant's] contract, and Kyrie Irving having opted in to the last year of his deal, the Nets have leverage and every intention of using it," Lewis wrote.

"And league personnel say the Nets have implied if they don't get what they want, this could well drag on into training camp."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported that the "Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal" even though the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are reportedly on KD's wish list.

As Wojnarowski also noted, "there is no shortage of teams" willing to work with the Nets on a Durant trade. Other teams connected in trade rumors with Durant of late include the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

As far as Irving goes, the Lakers are at the forefront of a potential sign-and-trade for Irving. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Lakers and Nets are having discussions centered around Irving and Los Angeles point guard Russell Westbrook.

Wojnarowski reported on June 27 that the Lakers were the only known team looking into a sign-and-trade for Irving.

For now, both Durant and Irving are members of the Nets, and apparently that could be the case well into the summer based on the New York Post report.