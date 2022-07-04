X

    Bucs' Mike Evans Thought Tom Brady Was Trolling Him with Texts Hinting at Return

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 4, 2022

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Mike Evans thought Tom Brady was joking when the legendary quarterback hinted at his return to the gridiron.

    In an interview with Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston, Evans said Brady brought up how the star wideout tossed his final touchdown pass into the stands but reassured him, "There's more touchdowns in our future."

    Ari Alexander @AriA1exander

    A few hours before <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> announced his return, he sent Mike Evans a series of cryptic texts.<br><br>1st, a link to an article about the "final" TD ball Evans tossed in the crowd.<br><br>Then:<br><br>"There's more touchdowns in our future."<br><br>Evans tells me he thought Brady was messing with him. <a href="https://t.co/gh3i1hCj3l">pic.twitter.com/gh3i1hCj3l</a>

    Not long after that, Brady announced he was ending his brief retirement and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    A level of skepticism always existed about whether the 44-year-old would walk away, but Evans' comments underline how it still came as a surprise when Brady confirmed he would suit up for a 23rd season.

