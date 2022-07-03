Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'Rooting Hard' for Kyrie Irving Trade with Nets

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

LeBron James is reportedly "rooting hard" for the Los Angeles Lakers to add Kyrie Irving this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

"James, I’m told, wants to see Irving in Lakerland more than anyone," Stein added.

The Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are reportedly having discussions about a trade centered around Irving and Russell Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. There is "optimism" a deal can get done this offseason, but the two sides will continue to work out the rest of the compensation going each way.

The Lakers were already considered a potential target for Irving in a sign-and-trade before the point guard opted into the final year of his contract with the Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Irving has also told people he plans to join the Lakers as soon as he can, whether this year or next.

It's notable that LeBron also wants the deal to happen, potentially creating a smooth transition if the trade does end up materializing.

James and Irving spent three years together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning one title while reaching the NBA Finals in three straight seasons. There was an ugly divorce when Irving asked for a trade, but the point guard has said on the I Am Athlete podcast that he was immature at that point in his career.

The lack of team success over the past year could also allow both players to get over their past disputes.

Los Angeles won a title in 2020, but the team lost in the first round the next season and missed the postseason altogether in 2021-22 while finishing 33-49. Brooklyn didn't do much better with Irving last season, earning the No. 7 seed in the East before getting swept in the first round.

If Irving and James can pair back together alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers could once again be a threat to win a championship.