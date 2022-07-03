WWE Rumors: Execs 'High on' Montez Ford; Singles Push Eyed for Street Profits Star

Source: WWE.com

Fans who were dazzled by the Street Profits during their match against the Usos at Money in the Bank may not have much longer to root for the duo as a tag team.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Dave Meltzer noted there are people in WWE who want to give Montez Ford a push as a singles star.

The Street Profits had arguably their best match in WWE on Saturday night. Ford and Angelo Dawkins put on a fantastic show with the Usos in a match for the undisputed tag team titles.

Ford, in particular, seemed to elevate himself with a dazzling display of aerial attacks, including leaping over the ropes and ring post while diving onto both Usos.

The Usos ultimately had the last laugh when they hit Ford with double superkicks and the 1-D to get the pin and retain the titles.

There was good news after the match, as WWE highlighted the replay that showed Ford's shoulder was off the mat when the referee counted the final pin.

This would seem to suggest that a rematch will take place between the two teams, potentially at SummerSlam on July 30.

That's good news because there's no need to rush a potential singles push for Ford. WWE's men's or women's tag team divisions aren't exactly loaded at the moment—remember when there was going to be a tournament for the women's tag titles after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out?

With Randy Orton out of action potentially for many months, there aren't many top contenders for the Usos. The Street Profits certainly elevated themselves into the stratosphere with their showing at Money in the Bank.

Ford is only 32 years old and will have plenty of time to carve out a path as a singles superstar if that's the direction WWE wants to take with him. He's got the in-ring ability and charisma to be a top guy on his own in the future.

