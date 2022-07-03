NBA Trade Rumors: 'Bulls Rejected Significant Interest in Coby White'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls "rejected significant interest" in guard Coby White, according to The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry.

White averaged 12.7 points and 2.9 assists in 27.5 minutes per game in 2021-22. He also shot 43.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.