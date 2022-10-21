D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard's Fantasy Outlook After Christian McCaffrey Trade

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will be relying upon some new options out of the backfield after star Christian McCaffrey was reportedly traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers received a package of draft picks:

Now, fantasy managers will look to turn to either D'Onta Foreman or Chuba Hubbard.

Foreman had the best season of his career in 2021 as a member of the Tennessee Titans filling in for Derrick Henry. In nine games, he rushed for 566 yards and three touchdowns and caught nine passes for 123 yards.

Foreman has not seen many touches this season, as the 26-year-old has 12 carries for 37 yards and does not have any receptions.

Prior to the reported McCaffrey trade he was rostered by only one percent in fantasy leagues.

Meanwhile, Hubbard impressed during the 2021 season while filling in for McCaffrey, who missed all but seven games with an ankle injury, rushing for 612 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to catching 25 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown.

More specifically, in 10 games with McCaffrey sidelined, Hubbard rushed for 514 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 110 yards and a score.

Like Foreman, Hubbard has not seen many touches so far this season. The 23-year-old only has six carries for 34 yards and has added only one catch for one receiving yard.

Hubbard is rostered in 6.6 percent of fantasy leagues, so he shouldn't be too hard to acquire if fantasy managers act quick.

It remains to be seen who will take over as RB1 in Carolina, though Foreman did have five carries to Hubbard's two in Week 6. But for desperate fantasy managers, Foreman and Hubbard could now wind up providing some value.