Jamaal Williams' Updated Lions Fantasy Outlook After D'Andre Swift's Shoulder Injury

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift could potentially miss some time after suffering a sprained shoulder on Sunday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Until the versatile former Georgia Bulldog returns, the Lions will turn the backfield over to sixth-year veteran Jamaal Williams. The former BYU star who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers before signing with Detroit in 2021.

Here's how things look from a fantasy perspective.

The 27-year-old Williams posted 153 carries for 601 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in 2021. He also added 26 catches for 157 yards.

This season, he has 168 rushing yards and four scores to go along with four catches for 29 yards.

Williams has taken over the field in Swift's absence before, after he missed Weeks 13-16 in 2021 because of a sprained shoulder.

Williams played in the Week 13 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings (17 carries, 71 rushing yards) and the Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons (19 rushes, 77 yards). He only factored into the pass game in Week 13, when he caught one ball for nine yards.

Williams didn't play in Weeks 14 and 15 after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Craig Reynolds led the backfield in a 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 14, amassing 99 total yards on 13 touches. He then rushed for 112 yards on 26 carries in a 30-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite that success, Williams took over as the RB1 upon his Week 16 return, although Reynolds still garnered 14 touches for 51 total yards.

If the past is a predictor, expect Williams to approach 15-20 carries, with Reynolds getting some work as well. The Lions don't use Williams much in the pass game, so his upside in point-per-reception leagues is limited. Still, the volume is there, and he's a solid option to pick up off the waiver wire as a second starting running back with Swift sidelined.