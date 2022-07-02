WNBA All-Star Game 2022 Rosters Revealed for Wilson vs. Stewart

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game rosters are set in stone.

This year's midseason contest will feature the two leading All-Star vote-getters—Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart—guiding their respective teams on Sunday, July 10, at 1 p.m. ET on ABC from Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

A pair of retiring basketball legends in Storm guard Sue Bird and Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles will take part in the game.

Wilson and Stewart went through an 18-player list to choose the starters and reserves for this year's contest in an ESPN special draft.

There were also a pair of trades that went down: Bird and Fowles were swapped, so all three Storm All-Stars are now on Team Stewart while Fowles is playing on Team Wilson.

In addition, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike were dealt for each other. Ionescu is now on Team Wilson, while Ogwumike is playing for Team Stewart.

Here's a look at the final rosters, the draft orders and some news and notes on this season's matchup.

Team Wilson

Head coach: Becky Hammon (Las Vegas Aces)

Co-captains: Las Vegas Aces F A'ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx C Sylvia Fowles (traded from Team Stewart)

Remaining starters: Chicago Sky F/C Candace Parker, Las Vegas Aces G Kelsey Plum, New York Liberty G Sabrina Ionescu (traded from Team Stewart)

Reserves: Atlanta Dream G Rhyne Howard, Las Vegas Aces F Dearica Hamby, Chicago Sky G Courtney Vandersloot, Washington Mystics G Ariel Atkins, Connecticut Sun F Brionna Jones, New York Liberty F Natasha Howard

Team Stewart

Head coach: James Wade (Chicago Sky)

Co-captains: Seattle Storm F Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm G Sue Bird (traded from Team Wilson)

Remaining starters: Las Vegas Aces G Jackie Young, Connecticut Sun F Jonquel Jones, Los Angeles Sparks F Nneka Ogwumike (traded from Team Wilson)

Reserves: Seattle Storm G Jewell Loyd, Chicago Sky G/F Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury G Skylar Diggins-Smith, Connecticut Sun F Alyssa Thomas, Dallas Wings G Arike Ogunbowale, Chicago Sky F Emma Meesseman

Draft Order (Starters)

1. Chicago Sky F/C Candace Parker (Wilson)

2. Las Vegas Aces G Jackie Young (Stewart)

3. Las Vegas Aces G Kelsey Plum (Wilson)

4. Connecticut Sun F Jonquel Jones (Stewart)

5. Los Angeles Sparks F Nneka Ogwumike (Wilson, later traded for Ionescu)

6. New York Liberty G Sabrina Ionescu (Stewart, later traded for Ogwumike)

Draft Order (Reserves)

1. Seattle Storm G Jewell Loyd (Stewart)

2. Atlanta Dream G Rhyne Howard (Wilson)

3. Chicago Sky G/F Kahleah Copper (Stewart)

4. Las Vegas Aces F Dearica Hamby (Wilson)

5. Phoenix Mercury G Skylar Diggins-Smith (Stewart)

6. Chicago Sky G Courtney Vandersloot (Wilson)

7. Connecticut Sun F Alyssa Thomas (Stewart)

8. Washington Mystics G Ariel Atkins (Wilson)

9. Dallas Wings G Arike Ogunbowale (Stewart)

10. Connecticut Sun F Brionna Jones (Wilson)

11. Chicago Sky F Emma Meesseman (Stewart)

12. New York Liberty F Natasha Howard (Wilson)

News and Notes

This year's All-Star Game will revert to the captains format, which was in place in 2018 and 2019. No game took place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Team USA played a team of WNBA All-Stars in 2021 prior to their gold-medal winning Olympic run in Tokyo.

The first-place Aces and second-place Chicago Sky are the most well-represented teams in this year's competition with four players and one head coach apiece. The Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm, who are tied for third, have three players going.

Every team has one player in the game except for the Indiana Fever, who sport the WNBA's worst record at 5-17.

Bird is making her WNBA-record 13th All-Star Game appearance, adding onto a resume that includes four WNBA championships, five Olympic gold medals with Team USA and two NCAA national titles with UConn.

Fowles is an eight-time All-Star who has two WNBA titles, the 2017 WNBA MVP and four league Defensive Player of the Year honors, among other accolades.

Candace Parker, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time MVP, will be representing the defending champs in Chicago. This marks the first time that Parker, who grew up outside Chicago in Naperville, Illinois, will play an All-Star Game in her hometown.

Chicago is making its All-Star Game debut Sunday, meaning that four other WNBA cities (Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis and Los Angeles) have yet to host the game.

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard is the lone rookie in this year's All-Star Game. She's guided the rebounding Dream to a 9-11 record, good enough for the sixth spot in the playoff field.

Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, will also be making her All-Star Game debut. The former Oregon star is averaging 16.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.