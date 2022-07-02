Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal Win, Iga Swiatek Upset Loss Highlight Saturday Results

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal clinched a spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2022 amid a wild Day 6 in London.

Saturday featured a lot of upsets, especially on the women's side, as No. 1 Iga Swiatek suffered her first loss since February. Americans Coco Gauff (No. 11) and Jessica Pegula (No. 8) were also eliminated to create a major shake-up in the ladies' singles draw, while No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out from the gentlemen's draw.

Here are the latest results from the All England Club.

Results

Men's Singles

No. 2 Rafael Nadal d. No. 27 Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

Nick Kyrgios d. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7)

No. 11 Taylor Fritz d. Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3)

No. 19 Alex De Minaur d. Liam Broady 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

No. 21 Botic Van De Zandschulp d. Richard Gasquet 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1

Christian Garin d. No. 29 Jenson Brooksby 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

Brandon Nakashima d. Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-4, 6-1

Jason Kluber d. Jack Sock 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Women's Singles

Alize Cornet d. No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 Paula Badosa d. No. 25 Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 (4)

Petra Martic d. No. 8 Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-6 (5)

No. 20 Amanda Anisimova d. No. 11 Coco Gauff 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1

Ajla Tomljanovic d. No. 13 Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 16 Simona Halep d. Magdalena Frech 6-4, 6-1

No. 17 Elena Rybakina d. Qinwen Zheng 7-6 (4), 7-5

Harmony Tan d. Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1

Swiatek had been unstoppable for months, but her 37-match win streak came to an end with a loss to Alize Cornet.

It ended an incredible run for the No. 1 player in the world, including a win in the French Open:

Swiatek had no one to blame but herself, finishing with 33 unforced errors and just 21 winners. She only got 55 percent of her first serves in play.

Cornet had just seven unforced errors in the entire match on her way to the stunning upset.

It was a similar story for Gauff, who lost to fellow American Amanda Anisimova. Gauff had five double-faults and only won 49 percent of service points while suffering her earliest loss at Wimbledon.

Anisimova, meanwhile, is on to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the third straight time while making her deepest ever run at this event.

"This is the most special day of my career," Anisimova said after her win. "It's just a huge privilege to play on this court playing Coco."

Pegula was also eliminated in straight sets as unseeded Petra Martic won all three of her break points in another impressive showing. The Croatian hasn't dropped a set in three matches and has a chance to keep winning in a suddenly wide-open top of the bracket.

The only top seed in the women's draw who actually lived up to expectations Saturday was No. 4 Paula Badosa, who survived a tough battle against No. 25 Petra Kvitova to advance to the fourth round.

In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal saw little resistance from Lorenzo Sonego while cruising to a straight-set victory. Nadal didn't face a single break point in the first two sets of the one-sided match and won 6-of-8 break points himself.

Despite an argument between the two late in the third set, there was little drama in Nadal's win.

After winning the first two Grand Slams of the year, the Spanish star once again looks unbeatable.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios had arguably the most entertaining battle of the day, which got ugly at times.

Kyrgios didn't help with his unique serves:

Tsitsipas won the first set, but he unraveled as the match continued. The No. 4 seed didn't earn a single break as Kyrgios simply outplayed his highly touted opponent.

Though unseeded, few players are performing as well as Kyrgios at the moment.

It was an up-and-down day for the American men. Jack Sock and Jenson Brooksby were eliminated, but Taylor Fritz and Brandon Nakashima moved on. They will join Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul in the fourth round, all already in the deepest run of their careers at Wimbledon.

The fourth round begins Sunday without a day off like in past years.