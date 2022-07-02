USMNT Qualifies for Olympics for 1st Time Since 2008 After Win vs. Honduras

ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images

The United States men's national soccer team has advanced to the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating host Honduras 3-0 in the semifinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship.

This year, the two finalists in that tournament received automatic bids to the Olympics. The United States grabbed the second one after the Dominican Republic defeated Guatemala in a penalty shootout earlier Friday.

The U.S. and Dominican Republic will play Sunday in San Pedro Sula to determine the CONCACAF Under-20 champion.

The Americans scored all three of their goals in the first half.

Paxten Aaronson, an 18-year-old midfielder who plays for the Philadelphia Union, scored in the third minute.

F.C. Vizela's Alejandro Alvarado tacked on the second in the 23rd minute.

Quinn Sullivan, who also plays for the Union, added another in the 43rd.

This marks the first time that the American men's team will take part in an Olympic competition since the 2008 Beijing Games.

The 2024 Games will take part from July 26 through August 11. Sixteen teams will play in the men's tournament.