USMNT Qualifies for Olympics for 1st Time Since 2008 After Win vs. Honduras

USMNT Qualifies for Olympics for 1st Time Since 2008 After Win vs. HondurasJuly 2, 2022
The United States men's national soccer team has advanced to the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating host Honduras 3-0 in the semifinals of the 2022 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship.
U.S. Soccer YNT @USYNT
🇺🇸𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙊𝙇𝙔𝙈𝙋𝙄𝘾 𝘿𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙎 𝙏𝙍𝙐𝙀!!🇺🇸<br><br>For the first time since 2008, the USA is headed to the Men's Olympic Football Tournament!<br><br>See you at <a href="https://twitter.com/Paris2024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Paris2024</a>! <a href="https://t.co/Yn0tbGp6oG">pic.twitter.com/Yn0tbGp6oG</a>
This year, the two finalists in that tournament received automatic bids to the Olympics. The United States grabbed the second one after the Dominican Republic defeated Guatemala in a penalty shootout earlier Friday.
The U.S. and Dominican Republic will play Sunday in San Pedro Sula to determine the CONCACAF Under-20 champion.
The Americans scored all three of their goals in the first half.
Paxten Aaronson, an 18-year-old midfielder who plays for the Philadelphia Union, scored in the third minute.
F.C. Vizela's Alejandro Alvarado tacked on the second in the 23rd minute.
Quinn Sullivan, who also plays for the Union, added another in the 43rd.
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
One step closer to Olympic qualification for the <a href="https://twitter.com/USYNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USYNT</a> 🇺🇸<br><br>They go up 3-0 🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/FS1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FS1</a> <a href="https://t.co/4xcMpaNHXY">pic.twitter.com/4xcMpaNHXY</a>
This marks the first time that the American men's team will take part in an Olympic competition since the 2008 Beijing Games.
The 2024 Games will take part from July 26 through August 11. Sixteen teams will play in the men's tournament.