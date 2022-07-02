Jazz Rumors: 'Several Teams' View Donovan Mitchell as Available After Gobert Trade

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Utah Jazz might intend to keep Donovan Mitchell as a centerpiece of the franchise, but that may not stop rival teams from making a run at the three-time All-Star.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday the Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ian Begley of SNY followed up to report "several teams still view Mitchell as attainable for the right return."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst also said on NBA Today some executives outside of Utah "think it would be abnormal for Donovan not to want out." He added teams are "revving up the possibility of calling Utah and seeing what it's gonna take to get [Mitchell]."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.