5-star SF Mookie Cook Recommits to Oregon After Decommitting

Source: 247Sports

Mookie Cook, a 5-star men's basketball forward from the class of 2023, announced Friday he will play collegiately for Oregon after previously decommitting from the school.

Cook is a 6'7", 200-pound prospect out of Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. Per 247Sports, he's the fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2023 and the second-highest small forward. ESPN thinks highly of him, too, as he's ranked eighth overall (second among small forwards) on their list.

Joe Tipton of On3 relayed a statement from Cook regarding his initial decision to decommit from Oregon:

"I would first like to say thank you to Coach Altman and the entire basketball coaching staff at the University of Oregon for believing in me.

"I am grateful for their support as well as the fan’s. However, after much consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. During this time I will weigh other options in addition to The University of Oregon.

"I look forward to the continued support as I embark on this journey."

Cook is originally from Portland, Oregon, and played ball in local Jefferson High School before transferring to Chandler Prep.

The sky is the limit for Cook, and Jamie Shaw of On3 provided a glowing scouting report:

“Cook has all the tools. At 6'8" he has the positional size. The broad shoulders and long arms showcase a projectable frame. Cook is a functional athlete, and he has a smooth release on his jump shot with range. The question mark with Cook is his consistency. He seems to get lost in the shuffle a good amount, not imposing his will on the flow of the game. Cook has a tendency to settle for jump shots. He has the dimensions and physical traits to be a good team defender. This upcoming summer will be a big one in the development of Cook figuring out who and what he is as a prospect and player. The tools are there, the upside is still immense.”

And he'll take that immense upside to Oregon after all as head coach Dana Altman lands a 5-star recruit for his 2023 class, which already has talented 4-star point guard Jackson Shelstad.

Ultimately, Cook will stay in state and help potentially lead the Ducks back to another deep March Madness run.