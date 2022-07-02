Corbin vs. McAfee Could Be Great, Time to Bring Back Elias, More Friday Takes

0 of 4

We're in the middle of two big events right now, so this was an interesting Friday of pro wrestling.

Not only did we get Forbidden Door last Sunday, but the Money in the Bank pay-per-view airs Saturday, so wrestling fans are spoiled this week for content.

Friday's Rampage followed up on Jon Moxley's interim world title win by choosing a new No. 1 contender in a Battle Royal. We also saw Toni Storm battle Nyla Rose in the main event.

Over on the blue brand, Ezekiel showed up to compete for a spot in the men's MITB match, Pat McAfee and Baron Corbin teased their SummerSlam match, and Alexa Bliss competed alongside Asuka and Liv Morgan in a six-woman tag match.