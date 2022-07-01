Team USA Wins Icons Series Golf Behind Ben Roethlisberger, Michael Phelps

Team USA Wins Icons Series Golf Behind Ben Roethlisberger, Michael PhelpsJuly 1, 2022
Team USA secured a victory over Team ROTW in the 2022 Icons Series golf tournament Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The second and deciding day was broken into separate four-ball and singles events. At the halfway point, Team USA held a six-point lead thanks to wins from the pairs of J.R. Smith/Golden Tate, Ben Roethlisberger/Michael Phelps and Robbie Gould/Andrew Whitworth.
Team USA keep their lead in Session Four, Fourballs of Icons Series 2022. <br><br>Up next… Singles. <br><br>Stay tuned to find our match-ups soon and who will take home the inaugural Icons Series trophy 🏆👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IconsSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IconsSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/kTc68kRvaX">pic.twitter.com/kTc68kRvaX</a>
With 12 singles matchup, the window for a comeback remained open for Team ROTW.
Australian Open champion Ash Barty did her part to help eat into Team USA's deficit.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/ashbarty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ashbarty</a> takes the first point for TEAM ROTW in the singles. She gets the winner over Andrew Whitworth. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IconsSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IconsSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/cH6drntN8N">pic.twitter.com/cH6drntN8N</a>
But the U.S. notched the first singles win as Roethlisberger took down Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane. That foreshadowed a dominant showing by the host squad.
Team USA claimed eight singles win to coast to a 10-point triumph.
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz unleashed the day's best shot. He deposited his tee shot on the par-three 10th hole mere feet away from the cup.
Smoltz notched a 3-up win on former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting due in part to shots like that. He was dialed in with the putter as well.
Baseball icon, John Smoltz with an incredible birdie attempt in his match-up against <a href="https://twitter.com/RickyPonting?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RickyPonting</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IconsSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IconsSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/HcWer4tevr">pic.twitter.com/HcWer4tevr</a>
Tate, Phelps, Gould, Michael Vick, Brice Butler and Michael Strahan all joined Roethlisberger and Smoltz by prevailing in the singles round. Gould had the biggest margin of victory, going 5 up on former cricketer Brian Lara.
Phelps was involved in perhaps the most star-studded clash. He was 1-up on super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez.
Having conquered the pool, perhaps the 23-time Olympic gold medalist should look to get his tour card after going unbeaten over the two days.
Roethlisberger, who sports a 4 handicap, was also excellent at Liberty National. Now that he's retired, there's likely a lot more golf ahead for the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.