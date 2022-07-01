X

    Team USA Wins Icons Series Golf Behind Ben Roethlisberger, Michael Phelps

    July 1, 2022

    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    Team USA secured a victory over Team ROTW in the 2022 Icons Series golf tournament Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

    The second and deciding day was broken into separate four-ball and singles events. At the halfway point, Team USA held a six-point lead thanks to wins from the pairs of J.R. Smith/Golden Tate, Ben Roethlisberger/Michael Phelps and Robbie Gould/Andrew Whitworth.

    Icons Series @IconsSeries

    Team USA keep their lead in Session Four, Fourballs of Icons Series 2022. <br><br>Up next… Singles. <br><br>Stay tuned to find our match-ups soon and who will take home the inaugural Icons Series trophy 🏆👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IconsSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IconsSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/kTc68kRvaX">pic.twitter.com/kTc68kRvaX</a>

    With 12 singles matchup, the window for a comeback remained open for Team ROTW.

    Australian Open champion Ash Barty did her part to help eat into Team USA's deficit.

    Icons Series @IconsSeries

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/ashbarty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ashbarty</a> takes the first point for TEAM ROTW in the singles. She gets the winner over Andrew Whitworth. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IconsSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IconsSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/cH6drntN8N">pic.twitter.com/cH6drntN8N</a>

    But the U.S. notched the first singles win as Roethlisberger took down Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane. That foreshadowed a dominant showing by the host squad.

    Team USA claimed eight singles win to coast to a 10-point triumph.

    Icons Series @IconsSeries

    Here is how the singles finished in Icons Series 2022. We have our champions. 🏆🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IconsSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IconsSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/eM74HOA4Fe">pic.twitter.com/eM74HOA4Fe</a>

    Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz unleashed the day's best shot. He deposited his tee shot on the par-three 10th hole mere feet away from the cup.

    Icons Series @IconsSeries

    John Smoltz comes agonisingly close to winning the $6M Swing. Does he get $3M for that shot instead? 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IconsSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IconsSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/LYWvE4v8iM">pic.twitter.com/LYWvE4v8iM</a>

    Smoltz notched a 3-up win on former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting due in part to shots like that. He was dialed in with the putter as well.

    Icons Series @IconsSeries

    Baseball icon, John Smoltz with an incredible birdie attempt in his match-up against <a href="https://twitter.com/RickyPonting?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RickyPonting</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IconsSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IconsSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/HcWer4tevr">pic.twitter.com/HcWer4tevr</a>

    Tate, Phelps, Gould, Michael Vick, Brice Butler and Michael Strahan all joined Roethlisberger and Smoltz by prevailing in the singles round. Gould had the biggest margin of victory, going 5 up on former cricketer Brian Lara.

    Phelps was involved in perhaps the most star-studded clash. He was 1-up on super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez.

    Having conquered the pool, perhaps the 23-time Olympic gold medalist should look to get his tour card after going unbeaten over the two days.

    Roethlisberger, who sports a 4 handicap, was also excellent at Liberty National. Now that he's retired, there's likely a lot more golf ahead for the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

