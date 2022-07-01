Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Potential Knicks Reunion

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The idea of free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony heading back to the New York Knicks isn't off the table, per SNY's Ian Begley:

"My understanding, at least going back more than a year now was that the idea that if Carmelo, you know, wanted to come back and, especially like, wanted to have his final year in the NBA here, my understanding was that was on the table, and I haven't heard anything about it being off the table," Begley said.

Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011-17 and led the NBA with 28.7 points per game in 2012-13. New York went to the playoffs three straight years under Anthony's leadership, including a 54-win campaign in 2012-13 that ended with a second-round playoff appearance.

Anthony has played 19 NBA seasons. He's a 10-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA team honoree and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. The former Syracuse star also has an NCAA championship and three Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

The 38-year-old still has game. He averaged 13.3 points on 44.1 percent shooting (37.5 percent from three) and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last year. Anthony played 69 games, starting three while averaging 26.0 minutes per outing.

He could certainly help the Knicks, who have already made some big moves this offseason. They've agreed to terms with Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson and Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein and re-signed big man Mitchell Robinson.

New York is looking to improve upon a disappointing 37-45 season that saw the Knicks finish 11th in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks can stand to improve an offense that finished just 26th in points per game. Anthony could help that effort off the bench as New York tries to rebound.