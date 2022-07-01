Timberwolves', Jazz's Updated Rosters, Payrolls, Draft Picks After Rudy Gobert Trade

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

After making the NBA playoffs for the second time since 2004, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going for it.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Timberwolves are acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz for a mix of players and draft picks. In addition to Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and Leandro Bolmaro, Utah will get Minnesota's 2023, 2025 and 2027 unprotected first-round picks and a top-five protected first-rounder in 2029.

Here's what the Timberwolves' and Jazz's payrolls will look like when the trade goes into effect, per Spotrac:

Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert ($38,172,414)

Karl-Anthony Towns ($33,833,400)

D'Angelo Russell ($31,377,750)

Anthony Edwards ($10,733,400)

Kyle Anderson ($8,780,488)

Taurean Prince ($7,692,308)

Jaden McDaniels ($2,161,440)

Jordan McLaughlin ($2,160,000)

Jaylen Nowell ($1,930,681)

Naz Reid ($1,930,681)

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell ($30,351,780)

Mike Conley ($22,680,000)

Bojan Bogdanovic ($19,550,000)

Malik Beasley ($15,558,035)

Jordan Clarkson ($13,340,000)

Patrick Beverley ($13,000,000)

Rudy Gay ($6,184,500)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($5,009,633)

Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,374,000)

Leandro Bolmaro ($2,471,160)

Udoka Azubuike ($2,174,880)

Jared Butler ($1,563,518)

Even with Will Hardy coming in to replace Quin Snyder as head coach, it became apparent after Utah's third first-round exit in four years that one of Gobert or Donovan Mitchell needed to go.

Getting four first-rounders for Gobert is a great piece of business for the Jazz. As great as he is on defense, the three-time All-Star becomes less effective in the postseason. Simply put, he's not a No. 1 star on a championship contender or great value for the $205 million he'll collect from his five-year deal.

In addition to those picks, the player haul provides Utah with some flexibility to pursue another significant move. Beasley, Beverley, Vanderbilt and Bolmaro aren't really moving the needle in terms of getting the Jazz closer to a title.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported the team is interested in a sign-and-trade for Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton. Packaging some of the incoming salaries from the Gobert trade will likely help make the numbers line up to land Ayton.

For the Timberwolves, all of the same concerns about Gobert's offense apply. The combined presence of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards could mitigate that effect.

On the other end of the floor, the 7'1" center can ease a lot of pressure on Towns around the rim. Beyond that, their fit remains a bit questionable for now because Towns isn't a natural defender on the perimeter. Teams might actually be able to more easily target him in switches or with stretch 4s.

If you could combine the best traits of Gobert with the best traits of Towns, you'd have a generational center on your hands. As a two-man Twin Towers setup, their individual flaws could outweigh their strengths when they're sharing the court.

But for a franchise that has endured as much futility as the Timberwolves have, you can't fault them for trying to maximize the window for contention they have with Towns and Edwards on the roster.