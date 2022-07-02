Lacey Evans on WWE Money in the Bank, Babyface Turn and More

4 of 5

The concept of Evans as a babyface isn't completely unfamiliar to fans who have been paying attention in recent years.

WWE first tried her out in that role in late 2019 and she surprisingly got over with the audience. While she wasn't nearly as transparent about her real-life story back then, her patriotic persona was easy to root for and even earned her a title match against Bayley at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

It wasn't long before WWE turned her heel again, though, so there was the risk that this latest babyface turn wouldn't work out. So far, she has portrayed the perfect fan favorite.

“I knew I was going to get the chatter and the talk and people on social media saying, 'Enough with the talk! Wrestle already!'" Evans said. "I took that personal route in order to be that vulnerable and I knew I was going to hate it and I knew it was going to suck, but if the world knew how many messages and how many responses I've gotten privately. ... Thousands of messages, and I'm in tears. Being famous and being a public figure can help so many people that are out there looking at these beautiful faces and these big smiles.

"We have demons and heartaches and heartbreaks and a lot of us come from hard, hard lives," she continued. "We can't hide the mental health and heartbreak and ignore it. We can't mask over it with drugs and alcohol and addiction. We have to face it and we have to fix it.”

Evans is a big believer in the idea that if her journey is able to help at least a portion of the audience watching at home, any amount of backlash she receives is well worth it.

“This message that I have is so passionate and so strong that it's stronger than any voice sitting out there," she said. "I could give two craps because for every 10 people that are booing, there are about 150 daughters and kids that were in my position, addicted parents that were in my parents' position, and it's helping. It's telling the world something so much stronger than anything I could be in my life.

"There was a thought of, 'What if they don't like it?', but there's also the part of me that's passionate about it," she added. "Some may hate it, some may love it, but it's for the ones that need it. ... Boo me all day long. I'm not shutting up. The world is hurting. We have to beat the cycle and keep fighting.”