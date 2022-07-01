Celtics', Pacers' Updated Rosters, Payrolls, Draft Picks After Malcolm Brogdon Trade

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

While the NBA world breathlessly awaits the next update in the Kevin Durant saga, the Boston Celtics flew under the radar to bolster their backcourt Friday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan, along with a 2023 first-round pick.

Some were surprised to see the relatively small price required to get Brogdon.

Here are the players now set to be under contract with the Pacers and Celtics, per Spotrac, excluding cap holds for free agents or incoming rookies.

Indiana Pacers Roster

Buddy Hield ($21,177,750)

Myles Turner ($18,000,000)

Daniel Theis ($8,694,369)

T.J. McConnell ($8,100,000)

Goga Bitadze ($4,765,339)

Jalen Smith ($4,670,160)

Tyrese Haliburton ($4,215,120)

Chris Duarte ($3,936,960)

Aaron Nesmith ($3,804,360)

Isaiah Jackson ($2,573,760)

Nik Stauskas ($2,193,920)

Oshae Brissett ($1,846,738)

Juwan Morgan ($1,815,677)

Malik Fitts ($1,752,638)

Terry Taylor ($1,563,518)

Duane Washington Jr. ($1,563,518)

Boston Celtics Roster

Jayson Tatum ($30,351,780)

Jaylen Brown ($28,741,071)

Al Horford ($26,500,000)

Malcolm Brogdon ($22,600,000)

Marcus Smart ($17,207,142)

Derrick White ($16,892,857)

Robert Williams III ($10,937,502)

Grant Williams ($4,306,281)

Payton Pritchard ($2,239,200)

With the trade, the Pacers could have three picks in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft as well. They have the Cleveland Cavaliers' lottery-protected first-rounder coming their way from the Caris LeVert trade.

Many assumed Brogdon would be on the trade market with the Pacers building for the future. The arrival of Tyrese Haliburton also made the 29-year-old and his $22.6 million salary more of a luxury than a necessity.

For Boston, Brogdon is a great fit alongside Marcus Smart and Derrick White.

Smart is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, but his offensive flaws become more glaring in the playoffs. In the 2021 NBA Finals, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 turnovers.

Likewise, White isn't a natural playmaker. For his career, he's putting up 11.5 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Brogdon is a 37.6 percent three-point shooter who's averaging 24.9 points and 7.7 assists per 100 possessions, according to Basketball Reference.

Speaking with The Athletic's Jared Weiss, the 6'5" guard appeared to signal a willingness to assume a lesser role than he had in Indiana.

"I’m looking to win a championship, that’s actually it," he said. "In the past, I’ve worried about stats and numbers and all that. I’m going to Boston and not worrying about that."

Boston's run to the Finals temporarily ended any discussion about whether the team needed to trade Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown for a different star in order to contend for a title. Losing to the Golden State Warriors showed the roster still needed some reinforcements, though.

Brogdon addresses a clear need at a relatively small cost. His durability—he hasn't logged 70-plus appearances since his rookie year in 2016-17—is a concern, but this swap was too good for the Celtics to pass up.