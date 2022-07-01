NHL Rumors: Rick Bowness, Jets Finalizing Head Coach Contract

Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The Winnipeg Jets have reportedly found their next head coach.

Per TSN's Darren Dreger, Rick Bowness is finalizing a deal with the Jets to become their full-time head coach.

