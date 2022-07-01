Mo Salah, Liverpool Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported £350K Per Week

David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Liverpool announced Friday it reached an agreement with superstar forward Mohamed Salah on a long-term contract extension.

"I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club," Salah told the Premier League club's official website. "It's a happy day for everyone."

Dominic King of the Daily Mail reported it's a three-year deal through June 2025 that includes a salary over £350,000 ($420,000) per week.

Salah has been the driving force behind the Liverpool attack since joining the club on a transfer from Roma in June 2017. He's scored 156 goals, which ranks ninth in the team's history, across 254 appearances in all competitions over five seasons.

The 30-year-old Egyptian is coming off a 2021-22 term where he scored 23 Premier League goals to share the Golden Boot with Spurs' Heung-Min Son.

It was a successful, and nearly historic, campaign for the Reds, who won both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup while remaining in contention for a rare quadruple until late in the season. They ultimately finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League and lost the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Salah, who's helped the club capture six trophies during his tenure, said he's confident the club is prepared for another successful year in 2022-23.

"My message [to the fans] is the players in the team want to give our best next season to try to win all the trophies," he told the club's website. "As usual, you stay behind us and give us a big push and I am sure we are going to win trophies again [together]."

He'll be joined by Darwin Nunez in the Liverpool attack next season after the club completed a deal with Benfica for the striker in mid-June that's worth up to €100 million ($104 million).

Nunez, who tallied 34 goals in 41 matches for the Portuguese side last term, and Salah will likely be flanked by Luis Diaz in the front three for the Reds.

Liverpool is set to open the preseason July 12 when it takes on Premier League rival Manchester City in Thailand, one of six friendlies before the season gets underway.

Salah and the Reds kick off the new EPL campaign Aug. 6 when they travel to Craven Cottage to face off with newly promoted Fulham.