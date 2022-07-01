Westwood, Poulter Among LIV Golf Players Asking DP World Tour to Rescind Suspensions

Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

Several members of the LIV Golf International Series want the DP World Tour to rescind their suspensions.

Per James Corrigan of The Telegraph, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter are among 16 LIV golfers who threatened DP World Tour officials with legal action in an open letter unless their suspensions are rescinded by Friday.

According to Corrigan, the letter calls for "negotiations to align the rebel series with the two existing traditional tours, or face the risk of future legal action."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced on June 9 that all members who choose to play for LIV Golf will be suspended.

Formerly known as the European Tour, the DP World Tour followed suit last week, announcing that all players who took part in LIV's inaugural event in London would be suspended for three tournaments, including the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship.

On Tuesday, Rick Broadbent of the London Times reported DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley was going to add further sanctions, including a "rising scale of fines and up to eight-week suspensions."

The fines were around $120,000 per player. Corrigan reported last week that LIV Golf was going to reimburse players that amount.

In a statement issued Friday (via ESPN), Pelley noted the letter from LIV golfers contained "so many inaccuracies that it cannot remain unchallenged."

The statement went on to say that players knew before joining the LIV Golf International Series "there would be consequences if they chose money over competition" and they "understood and accepted that."

Pelley's statement pointed out factual errors made by individual players in the letter about how many DP World Tour events they claim to have taken part in as evidence to dispute their assertion that they "care deeply" for the European circuit.

The letter from the players asks DP World Tour officials to reconsider the penalties and sanctions, "and instead focus our energies on forging a path forward that is better for the DP World Tour members and the game of golf."

In a joint press conference Tuesday, Monahan and Pelley announced a 13-year strategic alliance in an effort to combat the LIV Golf International Series. The two sides will work together to "continue to coordinate a worldwide schedule."

The DP World Tour has also guaranteed annual growth in prize funds for its membership over the next five years. The PGA Tour previously announced a $54 million purse increase for eight tournaments that will go into effect for the 2023 season.