Examining Qua Russaw's Impact on Alabama's 2023 Season Depth Chart

One of the top pass-rushers in the 2023 recruiting class has picked his school.

Jaquavious "Qua" Russaw, a 5-star edge-rusher from Carver High School in Alabama, committed to Alabama on Wednesday, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

"Just the winning program," Russaw told ESPN about why he chose the Crimson Tide. "Great program, great place to be, and they can do a lot for you. It's a legendary program."

Russaw is considered the No. 22 player in the Class of 2023, the No. 3 edge-rusher and the No. 2 player from the state of Alabama, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Cooper Petagna of the recruiting website wrote in Russaw's scouting report that he is an "instinctive three-down linebacker that has ability to play on or off ball at the next level and can add pass-rushing value on passing downs."

Petagna added: "Plays with outstanding effort and will add immediate special teams value at the next level. Projects to a high level Power Five multiyear starter at the collegiate level."

ON3.com said Russaw compared to Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans.

Russaw was awesome in 2021, accumulating 130 tackles (27.5 for loss) and 16 sacks.

"I love football and I want people to see that when they watch me play," he told Dawg Nation in May. "I love to make tackles, and it doesn't matter how far away they are or how far down the field it is. I am going to chase it. That's because I love football."

And matching that energy with a similar team culture was a big part of what he was seeking as he considered his college options.

"Just a hard-working team that wants to win," he said he was looking for during the recruiting process. "With the best players on the field. The best players on the field are usually the hardest workers."

With superstar edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. likely off to the NFL as a potential top-three pick, Russaw could have an avenue for playing time, though Alabama rarely lacks depth.

Dallas Turner, Jeremiah Alexander and Jihaad Campbell will be the favorites to top the depth chart off the edge for the Crimson Tide next season, while fellow Class of 2023 5-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley will also push for playing time.