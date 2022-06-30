Stephen A. Smith: Kyrie Irving 'Telling Everybody' He'll Join LeBron James, Lakers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving reportedly plans to join the Los Angeles Lakers when he has the opportunity, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith:

"Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to L.A., meaning the Lakers, as soon as he possibly can," Smith said on NBA Today.

Irving opted into his contract for the 2022-23 season, which means he can no longer control his landing spot for next season. As Smith noted, the point guard can sign with the Lakers as a free agent next summer when the team is significantly under the salary cap.

A move to the Lakers would allow Irving to team back up with LeBron James after the two spent three years together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning the title in 2016.

