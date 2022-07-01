Biggest Potential Winners and Losers from Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets Trade Request

0 of 7

Elsa/Getty Images

Kevin Durant chose chaos to open 2022 NBA free agency—and pretty much everyone around the league is about to feel the ramifications.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, KD requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. His desire to get out of town is reportedly so serious that he delivered the news "directly" to team governor Joe Tsai, along with a list of preferred landing spots headlined by the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

This is an unprecedented saga playing out in Brooklyn right now. Durant is not only one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but he has a full four years left on his current contract—with no early opt-outs.

How negotiations unfold from here will be fascinating. Do the Nets take into consideration where KD wants to land? Or do they disregard his whims knowing his next team needn't worry about his entering free agency anytime soon? Are we about to see one of the richest trade packages in NBA history? Or does a 33-year-old who has appeared in fewer regular season and playoff games since 2016-17 than Joel Embiid actually not command the king's ransom we'd expect?

This all says nothing of the prospective fallout elsewhere, both in Brooklyn and around the league. Who's best positioned to get KD? What does this mean for Kyrie Irving? And Ben Simmons?

In an attempt to make sense of the bedlam in Brooklyn, let's once again bust out the Immediate Reactionizer 3000 to parse through the biggest potential winners and losers from the NBA's most unpredictable and ubiquitous dramedy.