Tom Brady Tells Anthony Edwards He's Playing 'Wrong Sport' After Viral Football Video

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards should consider a career change, in the view of Tom Brady.

After watching a video of Edwards working out on the gridiron, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he is "playing the wrong sport."

The dynamic guard might take Brady up on the challenge.

Leading up to the 2020 NBA draft, ESPN's Alex Scarborough wrote how football was the first sporting passion for the 20-year-old. However, he soured on the sport after breaking his ankle during a local tournament in middle school.

Edwards will earn almost $44.3 million over the life of his rookie contract, and he's putting himself in position to receive a max extension when he's eligible to sign a new deal.

As much as the Atlanta native might love football, he probably shouldn't give up his day job.