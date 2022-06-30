X

    Tom Brady Tells Anthony Edwards He's Playing 'Wrong Sport' After Viral Football Video

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 30, 2022

    Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards should consider a career change, in the view of Tom Brady.

    After watching a video of Edwards working out on the gridiron, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he is "playing the wrong sport."

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/FC6F05YSmr">https://t.co/FC6F05YSmr</a>

    The dynamic guard might take Brady up on the challenge.

    Anthony Edwards @theantedwards_

    Gronk gone, so what’s up??? <a href="https://t.co/A3RRksPd0G">https://t.co/A3RRksPd0G</a>

    Leading up to the 2020 NBA draft, ESPN's Alex Scarborough wrote how football was the first sporting passion for the 20-year-old. However, he soured on the sport after breaking his ankle during a local tournament in middle school.

    Edwards will earn almost $44.3 million over the life of his rookie contract, and he's putting himself in position to receive a max extension when he's eligible to sign a new deal.

    As much as the Atlanta native might love football, he probably shouldn't give up his day job.

