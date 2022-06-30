Patty Mills, Nets Agree to 2-Year, $14.5M Contract After Kevin Durant Trade Request

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Veteran point guard Patty Mills isn't going anywhere this offseason.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mills' agent Steven Heumann confirmed his client will remain in Brooklyn on a two-year, $14.5 million deal. The news comes the same day Nets star Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade, per Wojnarowski.

Mills had declined a $6.2 million player option to become a free agent. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he hadn't ruled out a return to Brooklyn.

In his first year with the Nets, the Australian was one of the team's most consistent players. He appeared in 81 games with a career-high 48 starts and averaged 11.4 points and 2.3 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. He attempted an average of seven three-pointers per game, the most in his career.

Brooklyn was pegged as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference entering last season, but the team failed to live up to expectations. The Nets dealt with off-court tumult and injuries to key players throughout the year.

Kyrie Irving missed the majority of the season while he refused to comply with the vaccine mandates in New York City, and the team also endured a COVID-19 outbreak early in the year.

The Nets finished seventh in the East with a 44-38 record and were swept in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

While the Nets have more moves to make in order to improve their roster, re-signing Mills is a step in the right direction. The sharpshooter is needed to spread the floor thanks to his reliability from deep, as he has a career three-point percentage of 38.9.

His veteran presence is sure to benefit Brooklyn as it tries to make its way back to normalcy.