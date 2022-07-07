NBA 2K23 Devin Booker Cover, Release Date and Trailer Revealed

2K Sports

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has been named the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, which will release worldwide on Sept. 9.

2KSports made the announcement on Thursday, with Booker calling it "a dream come true."

"I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes," Booker said.

Booker is the first Suns player to be featured on the cover of an NBA 2K game since the series launched in 1999. The 25-year-old is a three-time All-Star and was named to the All-NBA first team for the first time in his career after the 2021-22 season.

Booker will be featured on the standard edition and the cross-gen digital deluxe edition of the game.

In addition to those releases, 2K is also dropping a Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition. Both versions will feature the Chicago Bulls icon on the cover.

There is also a limited version of the WNBA Edition that will be made available only in the United States and Canada as a GameStop exclusive. WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird will be on the cover.

On his cover co-stars, Booker said, "I’m also honored to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT’s, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game."

This marks the second consecutive year that 2K has featured a WNBA star on the cover of a version of the game. Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker was selected to grace the cover of NBA 2K22 that celebrated the 25th anniversary of the league.

2K is also partnering with Every Kid Sports to make a $100,000 donation to support greater representation for women in basketball.

The standard edition will retail for $59.99 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and $69.99 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S. The Michael Jordan Edition will retail for $99.99 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Championship Edition will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and PC for $149.99. It also comes with a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass for new and existing customers.