NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Could Pursue Dejounte Murray After Jalen Brunson Contract

The New York Knicks have been heavily connected to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency, but the team could also be after San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray via trade.

Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein provided the scoop on his Substack.

"It’s believed that the Knicks could pivot to trying to make a run at San Antonio's Dejounte Murray via trade or another target of Murray’s caliber using the many draft picks they’ve stockpiled even if Rose, as increasingly expected, secures Brunson's signature."

SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks would have the draft capital to go after Murray. He also stated that he wasn't sure "if the Knicks have touched base with San Antonio, but rival executives see Murray and Brunson as a strong fit, for what it’s worth."

Brunson, who will be 26 when next season starts, averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game last year for the Western Conference finalists.

Murray, who will also be 26 by the start of the 2022-23 campaign, posted 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and an NBA-high 2.0 steals per game for the Spurs, who reached the play-in tournament.

