Chet Holmgren, Thunder Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder and No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren have officially agreed to terms on a rookie contract.

Financial terms were not disclosed per team policy, but first-rounders receive four-year deals per the NBA's rookie-scale structure.

Holmgren figures to be Oklahoma City's starting center in 2022-23 and beyond after a standout freshman season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Minnesota native averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks in 32 games while shooting 60.7 percent from the floor and 39.0 percent from deep, in addition to a 71.7 free-throw percentage.

Holmgren was a consensus All-American and the 2021-22 West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and 2021-22 WCC Newcomer of the Year.

With Holmgren's help, Gonzaga reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, where the Bulldogs fell to No. 4 seed Arkansas. He had 11 points, 14 rebounds and one assist in that game.

The 20-year-old will take over for Isaiah Roby in Oklahoma City and will also be above a number of veterans on the depth chart thanks to his immense skill set. He joins an impressive young group of players that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Aleksej Pokusevski and Ty Jerome.

With Holmgren aboard, the Thunder will be hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season. However, that's easier said than done in a difficult Western Conference.