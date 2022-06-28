Projecting DK Metcalf's Seahawks Contract Extension After Terry McLaurin's $71M Deal

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is hoping to join the lengthy list of wideouts who received major contracts this offseason, but negotiations have been moving slowly.

Yet another receiver was given a big-money deal before Metcalf, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Washington Commanders speedster Terry McLaurin signed a three-year extension worth $71 million.

McLaurin's extension is the latest addition to the booming wide receiver market of 2022:

So what does McLaurin's deal mean for Metcalf? They're both members of the 2019 draft class, with Metcalf being selected in the second round while McLaurin was taken in the third. Their production has been fairly similar over their first three seasons, though Metcalf has been a scoring machine.

Metcalf has career numbers of 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns, while McLaurin has put up 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 scores. Metcalf spent the majority of his career catching passes from nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. McLaurin, on the other hand, has had to overcome a revolving door of signal-callers under center for Washington.

Based on Metcalf's edge in scoring numbers, it's safe to say that he will receive an extension that compares favorably to McLaurin's.

For example, fellow 2019 second-round draft pick A.J. Brown signed a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed with the Philadelphia Eagles after he was acquired from the Tennessee Titans. It can be expected that Metcalf, who shares the same agent as Brown, will earn a deal within that range.

Brown also trails Metcalf across the board with career numbers of 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 scores, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Metcalf's contract exceeds Brown's deal.

As training camp quickly approaches, the Seahawks should look to grant Metcalf's wish for an extension sooner rather than later. Metcalf has already shown his displeasure with the team by skipping mandatory minicamp earlier this month. Seattle should try to keep Metcalf happy, or the team runs the risk of losing its most important offensive weapon.