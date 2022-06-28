Tommy Fury Says He Was Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of Jake Paul Fight Press Conference

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tommy Fury said he was barred from boarding a flight at London's Heathrow Airport as he attempted to travel to the United States for a press conference to discuss his boxing match against YouTube star Jake Paul on Aug. 6.

Fury explained Tuesday on Instagram (via ESPN) a Homeland Security officer informed him his travel visa, an electronic system for travel authorization (ESTA), was denied but didn't provide a reason. He described the situation as a "massive shock."

"I can stand here and say I've done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I am not allowed to travel to the USA," Fury said. "Like I say I've been training for a fight for this whole time, and that's all I've been doing. I have no clue why they would not allow me to travel today, and neither does any of my team or my lawyers."

Fury, the younger brother of longtime heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, added he's working with embassies to find a solution to the travel problems.

"Obviously, it's a matter that needs to be resolved, it's government issues," he said. "You know it's a lot bigger than the fight right now and I'm just trying to get it sorted."

Most Valuable Promotions, Paul's company, said it would postpone Wednesday's press conference while awaiting further information, per ESPN.

"Despite many assurances by Tommy Fury's team that he was able to come to the U.S., and knowing that Tommy was in California just last month, we were surprised to learn that he had an issue at Heathrow Airport on Monday," the statement read.

The Aug. 6 fight is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's unclear if there are contingency plans if Fury isn't cleared to travel.

Paul and Fury were previously scheduled to fight in December, but the British star withdrew from the bout because of a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

Both fighters are undefeated, though they've taken different paths early in their pro boxing careers.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) has focused on made-for-social-media events with wins over fellow YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri, former NBA player Nate Robinson and a pair of former MMA fighters, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, who he beat twice.

Fury (8-0, 4 KO) scored his wins over lower-level pro opponents, most recently beating Daniel Bocianski by decision in April.

Their long-awaited clash would carry a lot of intrigue if it comes to fruition in August.