Chiefs' Trey Smith 'Can't Blame' Tyreek Hill for Dolphins Trade: 'He’s Getting Paid'

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith was surprised when Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, but after seeing the superstar wideout sign a four-year, $130 million extension, he understood the change in scenery.

"Yeah, the coaches are gonna do what they think is best for the organization and for the team. And I can't blame Tyreek; he’s getting paid," he said on the J-Mart and Ramon radio show (h/t Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star). "I’ll never blame a guy [who is getting] paid, but he's got to do what's best for him. I'm really excited to see what he does in Miami, wishing him well."

Hill, 28, was a huge difference-maker for the Chiefs over the past six seasons, making the Pro Bowl each year and being named first-team All-Pro three times. He caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season, and his big-play ability is virtually impossible to replace.

The Chiefs were busy in the offseason, adding Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency and Skyy Moore in the draft. Alongside tight end Travis Kelce, they'll attempt to collectively replicate Hill's production.

Smith, at the very least, will miss watching him play every week.

"I love watching Tyreek. He's one of the coolest dudes to watch on the field," the 2021 sixth-round rookie starter said. "I've never seen someone move like that. The attitude, demeanor, the swag he brings on the field, it's fun to watch, man. It was fun to be around."