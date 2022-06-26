AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJune 26, 2022
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of the first-ever AEW and NJPW joint pay-per-view, Forbidden Door.
Hopefully, this is the first of many crossover events for AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, especially since so many prominent talents were injured and unable to compete on Sunday.
The card is stacked with a dozen matches featuring stars at every level, but the handful of championship matches were the most heavily promoted bouts leading up to the show.
Let's take a look at what went down in Chicago on Sunday.
The Buy-in
- Marshall is really good at playing a jerk. He has the body language down well.
The first match on the buy-in was the tag match with Aaron Solo and QT Marshall taking on Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi. Solo and Marshall were playing the heels, so the crowd gave them plenty of heat.
This was a fast-paced match with some good action, but it did not exactly include a lot of selling. It felt like they were just moving from spot to spot at times. Goto and Yoshi-Hashi scored the win to kick the show off.
Winners: Goto and Yoshi-Hashi
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations