Nazem Kadri Reportedly Signs 7-Year, $49M Contract with Flames After Avalanche Stint

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Nazem Kadri has moved on from the Colorado Avalanche, as Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Thursday that the skilled forward has signed with the Calgary Flames in free agency.

Kadri's deal is for seven years and is worth $49 million, per Friedman.

This is a great get for the Flames, as Kadri played a significant role in Colorado's 2022 Stanley Cup run despite missing time because of injury, and he had been a key player for the franchise since arriving in 2019.

He notched 28 goals and 59 assists for 87 points in 71 regular-season games to help the Avalanche finish with the best record in the Western Conference and capture first place in the Central Division with a 56-19-7 record, plus he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

The 31-year-old had an impressive postseason as Colorado won its first Stanley Cup since 2001. He had seven goals and eight assists in 16 postseason games and tied for the fifth-most points on the roster.

The Avs acquired Kadri, Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2019-20 season in exchange for Tyson Barrie, Alexander Kerfoot and a 2020 sixth-round pick.

In 10 seasons with the Maple Leafs, Kadri notched 161 goals and 196 assists for 357 points in 561 games.

The Ontario native had been a key contributor in each of his three seasons with the Avalanche, though the 2021-22 campaign marked his best season in Colorado. In 178 games with the Avs, Kadri tallied 58 goals and 97 assists for 155 points.

While Kadri represents a significant loss for the reigning Stanley Cup champions, he is perhaps an even bigger addition for the Flames, given the trials and tribulations they have gone through this offseason.

After winning the Western Conference's Pacific Division and reaching the second round of the playoffs last season, the Flames lost a pair of key players.

Star winger Johnny Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency, and the Flames traded top forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a 2025 first-round pick after they were unable to come to terms on a contract extension.

While Kadri and Huberdeau don't replace everything Gaudreau and Tkachuk brought to the table, they should go a long way toward keeping Calgary in the playoff hunt next season.