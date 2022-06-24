Undrafted NBA Free Agents 2022: Latest Details on Top Rookie Signings

Undrafted NBA Free Agents 2022: Latest Details on Top Rookie SigningsJune 24, 2022
The 2022 NBA draft concluded on Thursday night, with 58 players selected overall, leaving a number of talented players undrafted. Below, we'll break down all of the post-draft signings as teams look to fill out their two-way slots and summer-league rosters.
Los Angeles Lakers
The son of a Lakers legend will be heading to the West Coast to follow in the footsteps of his Hall of Fame father:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Shareef O’Neal has agreed to play in NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. Another O’Neal big man in a Lakers uniform.
The Lakers didn't stop with the NBA pedigree there, adding another son of a Hall of Famer on a two-way deal:
The Lakers, who made just one draft pick on Thursday night (Michigan State guard Max Christie at No. 35), were one of the busier teams after the draft.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Syracuse sharpshooter Cole Swider has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. Swider and Pippen Jr. take over the Lakers‘ two slots.
But they weren't the only ones working the phones.
Denver Nuggets
Collin Gillespie, who won a national championship with Villanova and helped lead the team to two Final Fours, signed a two-way deal with the Nuggets on Thursday:
Toronto Raptors
The son of former Chicago Bulls guard Ron Harper, Ron Harper Jr., signed a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday:
Detroit Pistons
The ACC's leading scorer last year is heading to the Detroit Pistons on a two-way deal:
The Pistons weren't done there:
Miami Heat
Golden State Warriors
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Undraftred Memphis guard Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.
Houston Rockets
Philadelphia 76ers
New Orleans Pelicans
Sacramento Kings
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Undrafted free agent forward Jeriah Horne out of Tulsa has reached an agreement with the Sacramento Kings, his agent Daniel Hazan of <a href="https://twitter.com/hazansportsmgmt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hazansportsmgmt</a> tells <a href="https://twitter.com/YahooSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YahooSports</a>.
Chicago Bulls
Brooklyn Nets
Memphis Grizzlies
Minnesota Timberwolves
Atlanta Hawks
Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Clippers
Portland Trail Blazers
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Veteran free agent guard Josh Gray will play Summer League for the Portland Trail Blazers, his agent Daniel Hazan of <a href="https://twitter.com/hazansportsmgmt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hazansportsmgmt</a> tells <a href="https://twitter.com/YahooSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YahooSports</a>.
Utah Jazz