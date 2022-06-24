X

    Undrafted NBA Free Agents 2022: Latest Details on Top Rookie Signings

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 24, 2022

    Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images

    The 2022 NBA draft concluded on Thursday night, with 58 players selected overall, leaving a number of talented players undrafted. Below, we'll break down all of the post-draft signings as teams look to fill out their two-way slots and summer-league rosters.

    Los Angeles Lakers

    The son of a Lakers legend will be heading to the West Coast to follow in the footsteps of his Hall of Fame father:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Shareef O’Neal has agreed to play in NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. Another O’Neal big man in a Lakers uniform.

    The Lakers didn't stop with the NBA pedigree there, adding another son of a Hall of Famer on a two-way deal:

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    The Lakers, who made just one draft pick on Thursday night (Michigan State guard Max Christie at No. 35), were one of the busier teams after the draft.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Syracuse sharpshooter Cole Swider has agreed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. Swider and Pippen Jr. take over the Lakers‘ two slots.

    But they weren't the only ones working the phones.

    Denver Nuggets

    Collin Gillespie, who won a national championship with Villanova and helped lead the team to two Final Fours, signed a two-way deal with the Nuggets on Thursday:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Villanova's Collin Gillespie has agreed to a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets, source tells ESPN.

    Toronto Raptors

    The son of former Chicago Bulls guard Ron Harper, Ron Harper Jr., signed a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday:

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Ron Harper Jr., -- out of Rutgers and Don Bosco Prep -- has agreed on a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors, source tells ESPN.

    Detroit Pistons

    The ACC's leading scorer last year is heading to the Detroit Pistons on a two-way deal:

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    The Detroit Pistons have signed Buddy Boeheim, son of legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, to a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Buddy led the ACC in scoring last season and has good size at 6-6.

    The Pistons weren't done there:

    Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

    The Detroit Pistons have added Charlie Moore (Miami) to their Summer League roster, a league source told <a href="https://twitter.com/hoopshype?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hoopshype</a>.

    Miami Heat

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Undrafted San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea has agreed to play in Summer League with the Miami Heat, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    St. Bonaventure G/F Jalen Adaway has agreed to a summer league deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN.

    Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

    Texas Tech's Bryson Williams will join the Miami Heat for Summer League, per source. Love the fit.

    Golden State Warriors

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Undraftred Memphis guard Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    Houston Rockets

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    The Houston Rockets are signing NW Missouri State G Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract, his agent <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgeLangberg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgeLangberg</a> tells ESPN. <br>A 2-time Division II Player of the Year.

    Philadelphia 76ers

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    The Sixers have signed Julian Champagnie to a two-way deal, per source.

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Undrafted free agent guard Aminu Mohammed out of Georgetown has reached an agreement on an exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/YahooSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YahooSports</a>.

    New Orleans Pelicans

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    NC State's Dereon Seabron has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    Sacramento Kings

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Alabama's Keon Ellis has agreed to a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Undrafted free agent forward Jeriah Horne out of Tulsa has reached an agreement with the Sacramento Kings, his agent Daniel Hazan of <a href="https://twitter.com/hazansportsmgmt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hazansportsmgmt</a> tells <a href="https://twitter.com/YahooSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YahooSports</a>.

    Chicago Bulls

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Marquette's Justin Lewis has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    Brooklyn Nets

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Wake Forest's Alondes Williams has agreed to a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.

    Memphis Grizzlies

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Lofton Jr., has agreed to a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, his agent Mike George of <a href="https://twitter.com/OneLegacySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OneLegacySports</a> tells ESPN.

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Sources: Duke's Theo John has agreed to play in NBA Summer League with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Atlanta Hawks

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    The Atlanta Hawks have signed Tyson Etienne, a 6-2 guard out of Wichita State, to an Exhibit 10 contract, sources tell ESPN.

    Dallas Mavericks

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Undrafted free agent big man Marcus Bingham out of Michigan State has agreed to an exhibit 10 contract with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/YahooSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YahooSports</a>.

    Los Angeles Clippers

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Source confirms that Clippers have signed Loyola guard Lucas Williamson to an Exhibit 10 contract, as tweeted earlier by <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeAScotto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeAScotto</a>

    Portland Trail Blazers

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    Veteran free agent guard Josh Gray will play Summer League for the Portland Trail Blazers, his agent Daniel Hazan of <a href="https://twitter.com/hazansportsmgmt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hazansportsmgmt</a> tells <a href="https://twitter.com/YahooSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YahooSports</a>.

    Utah Jazz

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    UCLA’s Johnny Juzang has agreed to a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, source tells ESPN.

