76ers Trade Rumors: De'Anthony Melton Acquired from Grizzlies for Danny Green, More

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly acquired guard De'Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for veteran forward Danny Green and the No. 23 pick in Thursday's NBA draft, per The Athletic's Shams Charania:

The Grizzlies used the 23rd pick to select power forward David Roddy out of Colorado State.

Melton will be entering his fifth year in the NBA next season after being drafted with a second-round pick in 2018. He appeared in 73 games with 15 starts in 2021-22 for Memphis, recording career-highs of 10.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game.

Melton adds some depth to a Philadelphia backcourt that includes 10-time All-Star James Harden and rising point guard Tyrese Maxey. He will likely compete with Shake Milton for the opportunity to be the team's sixth man.

A 14-year veteran out of North Carolina, Green spent the last two seasons in Philadelphia. The 35-year-old suffered a torn ACL and LCL in the Sixers' season-ending Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It was the first major knee injury of his professional career, and he admitted that he was nervous about the recovery.

"Year 13, as you get older, it gets tough to deal with ... it's not the most fun thing to think about when you're starting your summer," he said in his exit interview. "I think the worst of it was just knowing that I couldn't help the team and watching things kind of unravel the way it did when I'm not on the floor ... the energy changed."

Green has one year and $10 million left on his contract, which becomes fully guaranteed if he isn't released before July 1.