Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reacton and Highlights from June 23

4 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Deaner and Doering called out Josh Alexander and the Impact world champion obliged, but not before asking where Eric Young was and saying he knew the latest message, delivered by Deaner, did not come from the leader of Violent By Design.

After Doering obliterated security and Impact officials and was subsequently ejected from the ringside area, The Walking Weapon squared off with Deaner in singles competition. The champion's onslaught came to an end with a poke to the eye as Deaner turned the tide in his favor and sent Alexander into the guardrail.

The champ fought through the pain and applied the ankle lock, forcing the tapout from his opponent and running his win-loss record against VBD to 2-0 this week. Up next: the monstrous Doering, with the title on the line, at Against All Odds.

Alexander is on a red-hot streak right now and has entered the rarified air of the best in the business today. He is great and appears to be more than confident in his role as champion. His excellence was on display against Deaner who worked damn hard and proved that the days of the trucker-hat-waring comedy act from a few years back is far behind him.

The Doering match-up will be an interesting one for Alexander in that it will force him to break out his brawling side. It will be interesting to see what that looks like and if The Walking Weapon can get the big man's best match out of him to date.

Result

Alexander tapped Deaner out

Grade

B

Top Moments