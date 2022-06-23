Report: Kenny Pickett, Steelers Agree to Contract; Last 1st-Round Pick to Sign Deal

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All 32 first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft are under contract after Kenny Pickett agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Pickett signed his deal:

The Steelers made Pickett the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback when they drafted him No. 20 overall.

Per Spotrac, the No. 20 overall pick in this year's draft receives an estimated value of $14.1 million with a $7.4 million signing bonus under his four-year rookie contract.

