Raptors' Fred VanVleet Not Traded at Deadline After Clippers, Suns, Magic Rumors

Veteran point guard Fred VanVleet was not traded by the Toronto Raptors ahead of Thursday's deadline despite being in numerous trade rumors over the last month.

It's somewhat surprising that the Raptors didn't move VanVleet, especially because Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on Feb. 7 that he had generated the most trade interest around the NBA and that he was considered the "most likely" Raptors player to be moved.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers were among the teams linked to the veteran leading up to the deadline, per Fischer.

L.A. instead opted to acquire D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team trade that also included the Utah Jazz, so it's no surprise the Purple and Gold didn't heavily pursue VanVleet on Thursday. The Timberwolves acquired Mike Conley in that deal, and he'll likely take over as the team's starting point guard alongside Anthony Edwards.

Meanwhile, the Suns opted to swing for the fences by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets to pair him with veteran point guard Chris Paul and superstar Devin Booker.

The Raptors signed VanVleet as an undrafted free agent out of Wichita State in 2016. He emerged as their starting point guard during the 2021-22 season after Kyle Lowry joined the Miami Heat.

VanVleet averaged a career-high 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from deep in 65 games that year and earned his first All-Star nod. His efforts helped the Raptors finish fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.

However, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. VanVleet missed the final two games of the series with an injury.

VanVleet's numbers have dipped a bit this season. He's averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 47 games while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from deep.

After not trading him, the Raptors will look to VanVleet to help them navigate a difficult Eastern Conference that has gotten increasingly better over the last several years.

With that said, it's difficult to imagine Toronto contending with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference crown, even with VanVleet still on board. The Raptors currently sit 10th in the East with a 26-30 record.