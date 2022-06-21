Rob Gronkowski Ending Retirement to Rejoin Tom Brady, Bucs 'Would Not Surprise' Agent

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Four-time first-team All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for a second time Tuesday, but his time in the league may not be over just yet.

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client might be persuaded to return if longtime teammate Tom Brady gives him a call.

Gronkowski and Brady played on the New England Patriots together from 2010-2018, winning three Super Bowls. The ex-Arizona star then retired for the 2019 season but came back when Brady left the Pats for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

The duo won another Super Bowl to cap the 2020 season and led Tampa Bay to an NFC South title in 2021.

If Gronkowski hangs it up for good, he'll retire as one of the best (if not the best) tight ends in NFL history. No one at his position has won more Super Bowls, and he sported a 17-game average of 74 catches, 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He never missed the playoffs in any of his 11 seasons, and he made the Super Bowl (six times) more often than he did not (five).

Gronkowski was a free agent this offseason, and without him, the Bucs have veteran Cameron Brate as well as rookies Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. Tampa Bay still has a stout receiving core with wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and now Russell Gage catching passes from Brady.