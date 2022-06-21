NFL Rumors: Larry Ogunjobi to Visit Steelers, Jets After Voided Bears Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Free-agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is reportedly visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday after previously meeting with the New York Jets, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, totaling seven sacks with 49 tackles in 16 starts.

Ogunjobi had initially agreed to sign with the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $40.5 million contract, but he later failed his physical, and the deal was voided.

"This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears," general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement.

Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury in the Bengals' playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders, requiring surgery while preventing him from playing in the team's final three postseason games, including the Super Bowl.

Poles said in March he would be open to signing Ogunjobi under a new contract, via Adam Hoge of CHGO Sports.

There is seemingly now renewed interest in the defensive tackle, who is looking to prove he is back to full strength.

The 2017 third-round pick has started all 62 games he has played over the last four years with the Bengals and Cleveland Browns, totaling 20.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in this stretch.

Pittsburgh already has elite pass-rushers in T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, but another interior rusher could bring more balance to a defense that ranked 24th in total yards allowed and 20th in points allowed last season. Ogunjobi could also strengthen a unit that ranked dead last against the rush.

The Jets have an even bigger need defensively after giving up the most points in the NFL in 2021.