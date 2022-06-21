Ranking the NFL's 7 Worst Veteran Starting Quarterbacks Entering 2022 Season

0 of 7

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The caliber of quarterback play across the NFL has risen dramatically over the last five years. An influx of highly athletic and accurate passers has changed how the position is played. It's easier than ever to post efficient numbers; therefore, the bar has been elevated for exceptional quarterbacks to make an impact on winning.

The NFL's best quarterbacks can not only create big plays and convert touchdown opportunities at a high rate, but they're also avoiding turnovers better than ever. That wasn't always the case. Looking back at the top NFL passers a decade ago reveals a different standard.

Of the 32 quarterbacks who started at least 10 games in 2021, 19 finished the season with an interception rate of 2.5 percent or lower of their total pass attempts.

In 2011, just 14 of the 35 quarterbacks who started the same amount of games could claim the same level of ball protection. Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning, Cam Newton, and Philip Rivers all exceeded a turnover rate of 2.5 percent yet still made the Pro Bowl that year.

We're looking at the 2021 starting quarterbacks and ranking the worst seven. We're filtering out the young bucks who have not been in the NFL for at least three seasons in order to level the playing field. There's still time for recently drafted quarterbacks to still make a leap in 2022.

But the rest are on the hot seat after posting mediocre stats and failing to impact their team's ability to win on game day. These players don't produce enough touchdowns and avoid turnovers at a high enough level, and their overall conservative nature is more harmful than helpful. Those that take checkdowns often are effectively padding their completion rates instead of taking risks on more difficult throws.

Let's jump in and dive into why these seven starters have landed in this precarious position and what they can do to get off this list.