Dodgers' Mookie Betts Out vs. Reds with Ankle Injury Described as 'Soreness'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds with what the team called right ankle soreness.

Betts had been slated to leadoff and play second base, but he was replaced in the field by Chris Taylor while David Peralta will hit first.

The talented player has mostly stayed healthy this season, appearing in 99 games to rank second on the team behind only Freddie Freeman.

Betts spent two weeks on the injured list last season when he was diagnosed with a cracked rib on June 18. The six-time All-Star originally suffered the injury three days earlier in a collision with Cody Bellinger during a win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Betts is having another fantastic season so far in 2023. He's hitting .277/.383/.560 with 27 homers in 386 at-bats.

The Dodgers are fortunate to have as much depth as any team in Major League Baseball that they can sustain the loss of Betts for a brief period. Taylor and Jason Heyward are capable of handling right field.

Betts' ability as a hitter and defender in right makes him one of the most valuable players in MLB. His presence will be essential if the Dodgers want to keep pace with the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks in a compelling NL West race.