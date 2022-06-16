US Open Golf 2022: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson Trail Adam Hadwin After Round 1

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Adam Hadwin has the early lead at the 2022 U.S. Open after he shot 66 in the first round on Thursday.

The Canadian sits four strokes under par at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, one stroke ahead of a crowded field at the top of the leaderboard. Rory McIlroy is one of five players tied for second place, while Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are among the big names within striking distance after the first 18 holes.

The major is always one of the most high-profile events of the year, but it has taken on added significance while featuring both PGA Tour stars and those who joined the recently created LIV Golf. It could create a drama-filled week with a $17.5 million purse.

Round 1 Leaderboard

1.Adam Hadwin (-4)

T2. Rory McIlroy (-3)

T2. Callum Tarren (-3)

T2. David Lingmerth (-3)

T2. Joel Dahmen (-3)

T2. MJ Daffue (-3)

T7. Dustin Johnson (-2)

T7. Matt Fitzpatrick (-2)

T7. Hayden Buckley (-2)

T7. Matthew NeSmith (-2)

T7. Brian Harman (-2)

T7. Aaron Wise (-2)

T7. Justin Rose (-2)

Full leaderboard available at USOpen.com.

McIlroy was one of the top performers early in the day, impressively saving par from poor positions:

He also had four birdies to move into the solo lead at one point at four under:

McIlroy was nearly bogey-free, but a mistake on his last hole of the day dropped him to three under for the round.

In the afternoon session, all eyes were on Hadwin, as his string of birdies put him into a solo lead.

Hadwin finished with six birdies and scored an impressive 66 to lead the field.

A lot of challengers are just off the lead, as several competitors finished with a 67. Johnson carded four birdies on his way to a two-under finish and remains one of the favorites.

Among those near the lead, defending champion Rahm, 2019 champion Gary Woodland and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa are ones to watch:

All three shot a 69 Thursday and sit three strokes off the lead heading into Round 2.

It wasn't a great day for everyone, as Phil Mickelson struggled on the way to a 78. He was especially bad with his putting in the early going:

The veteran was five over through six holes and didn't improve as the day continued. Fellow LIV Golf competitor Louis Oosthuizen also struggled to a 77.

Tee times begin at 6:45 a.m. ET on Friday as players jockey for position and try to stay inside what could be a high cut line.