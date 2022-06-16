Terry McLaurin Rumors: Commanders Have 'Intensified' Efforts Around Contract Talks

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are reportedly amplifying their efforts to sign wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a long-term contract extension before training camp next month.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the update on McLaurin—who skipped the team's mandatory minicamp this week—Thursday on Get Up, saying the Commanders "value this guy in a big way."

"I'm told that Washington has intensified their efforts to try to get a long-term deal done with him," Fowler said. "He sat out minicamp. That sort of sparked more talks. They've sort of been upping their proposals. ... Nothing imminent yet, but this could get done even this week. Definitely before training camp is Washington's plan."

Washington selected McLaurin out of Ohio State in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, and he's far exceeded that draft position with three years of strong production.

The 26-year-old Indianapolis native has recorded 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in 46 regular-season appearances. He received a solid 78.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2021 campaign.

He's scheduled to enter the final season of his four-year rookie contract and will earn $2.79 million, which ranks tied for 61st among wideouts, per Spotrac.

In January, McLaurin told Ben Standig of The Athletic he expected to remain in Washington for the 2022 season but offered no assurances beyond that.

"We just have to see what the future holds," McLaurin said. "I'm proud of the way I conducted myself, and looking forward to seeing what's next."

Boardroom's Jordan Schultz reported in March the Commanders star was seeking "bona fide No. 1 receiver money" in talks with the organization.

That likely equates to a contract with an average value of around $20 million, which would allow him to crack the top 10 at the position.

Getting McLaurin back with the team before training camp is crucial for Washington as new quarterback Carson Wentz tries to get up to full speed with his receiving group, which also includes Curtis Samuel and 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson.

Add in running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic and tight end Logan Thomas, who's working to recover from a torn ACL in time for Week 1, and the Commanders have some potential on offense heading into the new season.

That outlook would take a significant hit if McLaurin's holdout continues into the regular season.