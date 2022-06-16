EPL Schedule 2022-23: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 2022-23 Premier League season will kick off Aug. 5 when Crystal Palace hosts Arsenal at Selhurst Park in London.

Defending champion Manchester City, which won its second straight championship and sixth EPL title since 2012 last season, opens its latest trophy defense two days later when it visits London Stadium to take on West Ham.

Below is the complete list of fixtures the Premier League announced on Thursday. It includes a break from Nov. 13 through Dec. 25 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Friday, August 5

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Saturday, August 6

Fulham v Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Leeds v Wolves

Leicester v Brentford

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Southampton

Everton v Chelsea

Sunday, August 7

Man Utd v Brighton

West Ham v Man City

Saturday, August 13

Arsenal v Leicester

Aston Villa v Everton

Brentford v Man Utd

Brighton v Newcastle

Chelsea v Spurs

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Southampton v Leeds

Wolves v Fulham

Saturday, August 20

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Leeds v Chelsea

Leicester v Southampton

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle v Man City

Spurs v Wolves

West Ham v Brighton

Saturday, August 27

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v Leeds

Chelsea v Leicester

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v Man Utd

Wolves v Newcastle

Tuesday, August 30

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds v Everton

Leicester v Man Utd

West Ham v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Wednesday, August 31

Southampton v Chelsea

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man City v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, September 3

Aston Villa v Man City

Brentford v Leeds

Brighton v Leicester

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Liverpool

Man Utd v Arsenal

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Fulham

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday, September 10

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Arsenal v Everton

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds v Nottingham Forest

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Spurs

Southampton v Brentford

West Ham v Newcastle

Saturday, September 17

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brentford v Arsenal

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Spurs v Leicester

Wolves v Man City

Saturday, October 1

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Brighton

Man City v Man Utd

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday, October 8

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brighton v Spurs

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Everton v Man Utd

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Brentford

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

West Ham v Fulham

Saturday, October 15

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brentford v Brighton

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Leeds v Arsenal

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Tuesday, October 18

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Arsenal v Man City

Brentford v Chelsea

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Aston Villa

Leicester v Leeds

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday, October 19

Newcastle v Everton

Liverpool v West Ham

Man Utd v Spurs

Saturday, October 22

Aston Villa v Brentford

Chelsea v Man Utd

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Fulham

Man City v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday, October 29

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Fulham v Everton

Leicester v Man City

Liverpool v Leeds

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Saturday, November 5

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leicester

Leeds v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Newcastle

Spurs v Liverpool

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday, November 12

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Brighton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Man Utd

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Brentford

Newcastle v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leeds

West Ham v Leicester

Wolves v Arsenal

Monday, December 26

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Spurs

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Man City

Leicester v Newcastle

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton

Saturday, December 31

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Arsenal

Fulham v Southampton

Liverpool v Leicester

Man City v Everton

Newcastle v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Ham v Brentford

Wolves v Man Utd

Monday, January 2

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Fulham

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, January 14

Aston Villa v Leeds

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Man Utd v Man City

Newcastle v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Spurs v Arsenal

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday, January 21

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Fulham v Spurs

Leeds v Brentford

Leicester v Brighton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Everton

Saturday, February 4

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Fulham

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Leeds

Spurs v Man City

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday, February 11

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Arsenal v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Spurs

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Aston Villa

Southampton v Wolves

West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday, February 18

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Southampton

Everton v Leeds

Man Utd v Leicester

Newcastle v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, February 25

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Wolves

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Arsenal

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Brighton

Spurs v Chelsea

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, March 4

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Leicester

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday, March 11

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Wolves

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday, March 18

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man Utd

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday, April 1

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Spurs

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Southampton

Saturday, April 8

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Newcastle

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Leicester v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v Everton

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday, April 15

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Fulham

Leeds v Liverpool

Man City v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brentford

Saturday, April 22

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Leeds

Leicester v Wolves

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday, April 25

Everton v Newcastle

Leeds v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Brighton

Spurs v Man Utd

West Ham v Liverpool

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday, April 26

Chelsea v Brentford

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Arsenal

Saturday, April 29

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Man City

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday, May 6

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Brighton v Everton

Fulham v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Leeds

Newcastle v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday, May 13

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Fulham

Saturday, May 20

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Brighton v Southampton

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Everton

Sunday, May 28

Arsenal v Wolves

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brentford v Man City

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Leeds v Spurs

Leicester v West Ham

Man Utd v Fulham

Southampton v Liverpool

Manchester City will once again be the club to beat in the Premier League. The Sky Blues' already star-studded roster added another game-changing player in Erling Haaland, who was acquired in a blockbuster transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

"There are so many world-class players in this squad, and Pep [Guardiola] is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfill my ambitions," Haaland said.

Liverpool, which made its own summer splash with the addition of Darwin Nunez, is the biggest threat to City's title hopes. The Reds won the FA Cup and EFL Cup last term while finishing second in the Premier League and losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, coming two victories short of a quadruple.

Fringe championship hopefuls include Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United, which will seek a bounce-back year under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are the three arrivals to the Premier League for the upcoming season. Burnley, Watford and Norwich City were relegated last term.

A total of 380 matches will be played to crown English football's next champion.