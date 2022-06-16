X

    EPL Schedule 2022-23: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2022

    Michael Regan/Getty Images

    The 2022-23 Premier League season will kick off Aug. 5 when Crystal Palace hosts Arsenal at Selhurst Park in London.

    Defending champion Manchester City, which won its second straight championship and sixth EPL title since 2012 last season, opens its latest trophy defense two days later when it visits London Stadium to take on West Ham.

    Below is the complete list of fixtures the Premier League announced on Thursday. It includes a break from Nov. 13 through Dec. 25 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

    Friday, August 5

    Crystal Palace v Arsenal

    Saturday, August 6

    Fulham v Liverpool

    AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

    Leeds v Wolves

    Leicester v Brentford

    Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Spurs v Southampton

    Everton v Chelsea

    Sunday, August 7

    Man Utd v Brighton

    West Ham v Man City

    Saturday, August 13

    Arsenal v Leicester

    Aston Villa v Everton

    Brentford v Man Utd

    Brighton v Newcastle

    Chelsea v Spurs

    Liverpool v Crystal Palace

    Man City v AFC Bournemouth

    Nottingham Forest v West Ham

    Southampton v Leeds

    Wolves v Fulham

    Saturday, August 20

    AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

    Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

    Everton v Nottingham Forest

    Fulham v Brentford

    Leeds v Chelsea

    Leicester v Southampton

    Man Utd v Liverpool

    Newcastle v Man City

    Spurs v Wolves

    West Ham v Brighton

    Saturday, August 27

    Arsenal v Fulham

    Aston Villa v West Ham

    Brentford v Everton

    Brighton v Leeds

    Chelsea v Leicester

    Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

    Man City v Crystal Palace

    Nottingham Forest v Spurs

    Southampton v Man Utd

    Wolves v Newcastle

    Tuesday, August 30

    AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

    Arsenal v Aston Villa

    Fulham v Brighton

    Leeds v Everton

    Leicester v Man Utd

    West Ham v Spurs

    Crystal Palace v Brentford

    Wednesday, August 31

    Southampton v Chelsea

    Liverpool v Newcastle

    Man City v Nottingham Forest

    Saturday, September 3

    Aston Villa v Man City

    Brentford v Leeds

    Brighton v Leicester

    Chelsea v West Ham

    Everton v Liverpool

    Man Utd v Arsenal

    Newcastle v Crystal Palace

    Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

    Spurs v Fulham

    Wolves v Southampton

    Saturday, September 10

    AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

    Arsenal v Everton

    Crystal Palace v Man Utd

    Fulham v Chelsea

    Leeds v Nottingham Forest

    Leicester v Aston Villa

    Liverpool v Wolves

    Man City v Spurs

    Southampton v Brentford

    West Ham v Newcastle

    Saturday, September 17

    Aston Villa v Southampton

    Brentford v Arsenal

    Brighton v Crystal Palace

    Chelsea v Liverpool

    Everton v West Ham

    Man Utd v Leeds

    Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

    Nottingham Forest v Fulham

    Spurs v Leicester

    Wolves v Man City

    Saturday, October 1

    AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

    Arsenal v Spurs

    Crystal Palace v Chelsea

    Fulham v Newcastle

    Leeds v Aston Villa

    Leicester v Nottingham Forest

    Liverpool v Brighton

    Man City v Man Utd

    Southampton v Everton

    West Ham v Wolves

    Saturday, October 8

    AFC Bournemouth v Leicester

    Arsenal v Liverpool

    Brighton v Spurs

    Chelsea v Wolves

    Crystal Palace v Leeds

    Everton v Man Utd

    Man City v Southampton

    Newcastle v Brentford

    Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

    West Ham v Fulham

    Saturday, October 15

    Aston Villa v Chelsea

    Brentford v Brighton

    Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

    Leeds v Arsenal

    Leicester v Crystal Palace

    Liverpool v Man City

    Man Utd v Newcastle

    Southampton v West Ham

    Spurs v Everton

    Wolves v Nottingham Forest

    Tuesday, October 18

    AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

    Arsenal v Man City

    Brentford v Chelsea

    Brighton v Nottingham Forest

    Fulham v Aston Villa

    Leicester v Leeds

    Crystal Palace v Wolves

    Wednesday, October 19

    Newcastle v Everton

    Liverpool v West Ham

    Man Utd v Spurs

    Saturday, October 22

    Aston Villa v Brentford

    Chelsea v Man Utd

    Everton v Crystal Palace

    Leeds v Fulham

    Man City v Brighton

    Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

    Southampton v Arsenal

    Spurs v Newcastle

    West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

    Wolves v Leicester

    Saturday, October 29

    AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

    Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

    Brentford v Wolves

    Brighton v Chelsea

    Crystal Palace v Southampton

    Fulham v Everton

    Leicester v Man City

    Liverpool v Leeds

    Man Utd v West Ham

    Newcastle v Aston Villa

    Saturday, November 5

    Aston Villa v Man Utd

    Chelsea v Arsenal

    Everton v Leicester

    Leeds v AFC Bournemouth

    Man City v Fulham

    Nottingham Forest v Brentford

    Southampton v Newcastle

    Spurs v Liverpool

    West Ham v Crystal Palace

    Wolves v Brighton

    Saturday, November 12

    AFC Bournemouth v Everton

    Brighton v Aston Villa

    Fulham v Man Utd

    Liverpool v Southampton

    Man City v Brentford

    Newcastle v Chelsea

    Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

    Spurs v Leeds

    West Ham v Leicester

    Wolves v Arsenal

    Monday, December 26

    Arsenal v West Ham

    Aston Villa v Liverpool

    Brentford v Spurs

    Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

    Crystal Palace v Fulham

    Everton v Wolves

    Leeds v Man City

    Leicester v Newcastle

    Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

    Southampton v Brighton

    Saturday, December 31

    AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

    Brighton v Arsenal

    Fulham v Southampton

    Liverpool v Leicester

    Man City v Everton

    Newcastle v Leeds

    Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

    Spurs v Aston Villa

    West Ham v Brentford

    Wolves v Man Utd

    Monday, January 2

    Arsenal v Newcastle

    Aston Villa v Wolves

    Brentford v Liverpool

    Chelsea v Man City

    Crystal Palace v Spurs

    Everton v Brighton

    Leeds v West Ham

    Leicester v Fulham

    Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

    Southampton v Nottingham Forest

    Saturday, January 14

    Aston Villa v Leeds

    Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

    Brighton v Liverpool

    Chelsea v Crystal Palace

    Everton v Southampton

    Man Utd v Man City

    Newcastle v Fulham

    Nottingham Forest v Leicester

    Spurs v Arsenal

    Wolves v West Ham

    Saturday, January 21

    AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

    Arsenal v Man Utd

    Crystal Palace v Newcastle

    Fulham v Spurs

    Leeds v Brentford

    Leicester v Brighton

    Liverpool v Chelsea

    Man City v Wolves

    Southampton v Aston Villa

    West Ham v Everton

    Saturday, February 4

    Aston Villa v Leicester

    Brentford v Southampton

    Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

    Chelsea v Fulham

    Everton v Arsenal

    Man Utd v Crystal Palace

    Newcastle v West Ham

    Nottingham Forest v Leeds

    Spurs v Man City

    Wolves v Liverpool

    Saturday, February 11

    AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

    Arsenal v Brentford

    Crystal Palace v Brighton

    Fulham v Nottingham Forest

    Leeds v Man Utd

    Leicester v Spurs

    Liverpool v Everton

    Man City v Aston Villa

    Southampton v Wolves

    West Ham v Chelsea

    Saturday, February 18

    Aston Villa v Arsenal

    Brentford v Crystal Palace

    Brighton v Fulham

    Chelsea v Southampton

    Everton v Leeds

    Man Utd v Leicester

    Newcastle v Liverpool

    Nottingham Forest v Man City

    Spurs v West Ham

    Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

    Saturday, February 25

    AFC Bournemouth v Man City

    Crystal Palace v Liverpool

    Everton v Aston Villa

    Fulham v Wolves

    Leeds v Southampton

    Leicester v Arsenal

    Man Utd v Brentford

    Newcastle v Brighton

    Spurs v Chelsea

    West Ham v Nottingham Forest

    Saturday, March 4

    Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

    Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

    Brentford v Fulham

    Brighton v West Ham

    Chelsea v Leeds

    Liverpool v Man Utd

    Man City v Newcastle

    Nottingham Forest v Everton

    Southampton v Leicester

    Wolves v Spurs

    Saturday, March 11

    AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

    Crystal Palace v Man City

    Everton v Brentford

    Fulham v Arsenal

    Leeds v Brighton

    Leicester v Chelsea

    Man Utd v Southampton

    Newcastle v Wolves

    Spurs v Nottingham Forest

    West Ham v Aston Villa

    Saturday, March 18

    Arsenal v Crystal Palace

    Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

    Brentford v Leicester

    Brighton v Man Utd

    Chelsea v Everton

    Liverpool v Fulham

    Man City v West Ham

    Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

    Southampton v Spurs

    Wolves v Leeds

    Saturday, April 1

    AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

    Arsenal v Leeds

    Brighton v Brentford

    Chelsea v Aston Villa

    Crystal Palace v Leicester

    Everton v Spurs

    Man City v Liverpool

    Newcastle v Man Utd

    Nottingham Forest v Wolves

    West Ham v Southampton

    Saturday, April 8

    Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

    Brentford v Newcastle

    Fulham v West Ham

    Leeds v Crystal Palace

    Leicester v AFC Bournemouth

    Liverpool v Arsenal

    Man Utd v Everton

    Southampton v Man City

    Spurs v Brighton

    Wolves v Chelsea

    Saturday, April 15

    Aston Villa v Newcastle

    Chelsea v Brighton

    Everton v Fulham

    Leeds v Liverpool

    Man City v Leicester

    Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

    Southampton v Crystal Palace

    Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

    West Ham v Arsenal

    Wolves v Brentford

    Saturday, April 22

    AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

    Arsenal v Southampton

    Brentford v Aston Villa

    Brighton v Man City

    Crystal Palace v Everton

    Fulham v Leeds

    Leicester v Wolves

    Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

    Man Utd v Chelsea

    Newcastle v Spurs

    Tuesday, April 25

    Everton v Newcastle

    Leeds v Leicester

    Nottingham Forest v Brighton

    Spurs v Man Utd

    West Ham v Liverpool

    Wolves v Crystal Palace

    Aston Villa v Fulham

    Wednesday, April 26

    Chelsea v Brentford

    Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

    Man City v Arsenal

    Saturday, April 29

    AFC Bournemouth v Leeds

    Arsenal v Chelsea

    Brentford v Nottingham Forest

    Brighton v Wolves

    Crystal Palace v West Ham

    Fulham v Man City

    Leicester v Everton

    Liverpool v Spurs

    Man Utd v Aston Villa

    Newcastle v Southampton

    Saturday, May 6

    AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

    Brighton v Everton

    Fulham v Leicester

    Liverpool v Brentford

    Man City v Leeds

    Newcastle v Arsenal

    Nottingham Forest v Southampton

    Spurs v Crystal Palace

    West Ham v Man Utd

    Wolves v Aston Villa

    Saturday, May 13

    Arsenal v Brighton

    Aston Villa v Spurs

    Brentford v West Ham

    Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

    Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

    Everton v Man City

    Leeds v Newcastle

    Leicester v Liverpool

    Man Utd v Wolves

    Southampton v Fulham

    Saturday, May 20

    AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

    Brighton v Southampton

    Fulham v Crystal Palace

    Liverpool v Aston Villa

    Man City v Chelsea

    Newcastle v Leicester

    Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

    Spurs v Brentford

    West Ham v Leeds

    Wolves v Everton

    Sunday, May 28

    Arsenal v Wolves

    Aston Villa v Brighton

    Brentford v Man City

    Chelsea v Newcastle

    Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

    Everton v AFC Bournemouth

    Leeds v Spurs

    Leicester v West Ham

    Man Utd v Fulham

    Southampton v Liverpool

    Manchester City will once again be the club to beat in the Premier League. The Sky Blues' already star-studded roster added another game-changing player in Erling Haaland, who was acquired in a blockbuster transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

    "There are so many world-class players in this squad, and Pep [Guardiola] is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfill my ambitions," Haaland said.

    Liverpool, which made its own summer splash with the addition of Darwin Nunez, is the biggest threat to City's title hopes. The Reds won the FA Cup and EFL Cup last term while finishing second in the Premier League and losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, coming two victories short of a quadruple.

    Fringe championship hopefuls include Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United, which will seek a bounce-back year under new manager Erik ten Hag.

    Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are the three arrivals to the Premier League for the upcoming season. Burnley, Watford and Norwich City were relegated last term.

    A total of 380 matches will be played to crown English football's next champion.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.