Khalil Mack Says Chargers' Week 1 Contest Against Raiders 'Just Another Game'

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Now that he's playing for a division rival, Khalil Mack knows the boos are coming from Las Vegas Raiders fans when his Los Angeles Chargers arrive in Week 1 of the NFL season.

He just doesn't see it as a special occurrence.

"It's just another game, but also understanding that I've heard that crowd cheer me on. Now, I’m going to hear the crowd boo us. It's a full-circle moment. I'm just looking forward to having fun and playing football again," Mack told reporters.

From an outside perspective, it's easy to see why Mack would see the Raiders as just another opponent. He's four years removed from playing for the franchise, and he went head-to-head against the Raiders twice during his tenure with the Chicago Bears.

Not only has the first-time novelty worn off, but the Raiders were located in an entirely different state when he donned the silver and black. Every person involved in jettisoning him to Chicago has been fired.

It is, in just about every possible respect, a completely different organization than the one he left.

Mack is coming off the first injury-plagued season of his career, missing nine games and failing to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2014. It's likely Mack is being 100 percent honest in saying he's more excited to simply be back on the football field making an impact in 2022.

The Chargers do not play the Bears this season; Chicago traded him for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick in March.