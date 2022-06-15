Cowboys' Jerry Jones: NFL Wouldn't Support 2nd Team in Dallas Despite Mayor's Remarks

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In the eyes of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, there's only enough room for one NFL franchise in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

On June 10, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson posited a move to the region might benefit the Los Angeles Chargers:

Jones pushed back on the idea in an interview with the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins:

"Well, I like the mayor. I like him personally, but he doesn't have the depth. He doesn't have the knowledge that others have regarding how unique Dallas is and how we enjoy the interest in the Cowboys. He wouldn't want to water that down as it relates to Dallas if he knew as much, and has spent as much time in sports as I have."

Forbes ranked the Cowboys as the most valuable franchise in the world ($5.7 billion) in May 2021. It's not hard to see why Jones would be perfectly happy with the status quo.

The No. 2 team on that list, the New York Yankees, share a market with another MLB team, but the dynamic between the Yankees and New York Mets wouldn't be analogous to putting a second NFL team in Dallas to rival the Cowboys. New York City has an estimated population of 8.4 million, dwarfing that of Dallas (1.3 million).

New York is one of the biggest media markets in the world and can easily sustain not only multiple sports teams but also multiple teams that play the same sport.

Beyond whether Dallas could fully support two NFL teams, there really isn't any need for a current franchise to relocate there.

While the Cowboys don't play in Dallas—AT&T Stadium is in Arlington and the team's practice facility is in Frisco—they're synonymous with the city. They also have some of the most recognizable branding in sports and a reach that extends far beyond Texas.

Imagine trying to build a fanbase for your NFL team when you play in the same area as the literal Dallas Cowboys.

The Chargers moving to North Texas would be especially ironic because they're already viewed as the little brother in L.A. to the Los Angeles Rams. They might fare better leaving the NFL altogether and joining the USFL or XFL.

Johnson might be waiting a long time for somebody to take him up on his offer.